site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-bryan-garcia-sent-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's win over the Yankees.
Garcia surrendered two runs while recording two outs during Sunday's contest and will now make his way to the minors. Rony Garcia will be recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read