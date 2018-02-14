Garcia will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday after being diagnosed with a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The pitching prospect was examined by Dr. James Andrews and ultimately received the worst news possible. Garcia will now put his focus on rehabbing his elbow for a return sometime during the 2019 season. Once he gets back on the mound, he'll look to build off the strong 2017 campaign he produced, in which he jumped all the way from High-A to Triple-A over the course of the season.