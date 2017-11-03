Holaday was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Holaday was removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster after appearing in 13 games with the big-league club in September. During that time, the catcher hit .241/.241/.310 with two RBI. He will continue to serve as organizational depth heading into 2018.

