The Tigers outrighted Sammons from the 40-man roster Monday after he cleared waivers.

Sammons appeared in six regular-season games for the Tigers in 2024, and across 27.1 innings he posted a 3.62 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB. He spent most of 2024 with Triple-A Toledo, and across 22 outings (20 starts), he posted a 6-7 record with a 4.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 102:44 K:BB across 102 innings.