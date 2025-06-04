Rainer was removed Tuesday from Single-A Lakeland's 4-3 win over Daytona after injuring his right shoulder while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt, Lynn Henning of The Detroit News reports.

Rainer was spotted after the game with his arm in a sling, so the 19-year-old looks as though he could be at risk of landing on Lakeland's injured list. The injury is unfortunate timing for Rainer, who had been building a strong case for a promotion to High-A West Michigan. The young shortstop has slashed .288/.383/.448 with five home runs, nine stolen bases and a 22.1 percent strikeout rate in 149 plate appearances in the Florida State League.