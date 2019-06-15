Farmer allowed three runs (one earned) over two innings in Friday's 13-4 loss to Cleveland. He gave up four hits and a walk, while striking out two.

After Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter allowed eight runs in his three innings of work, Farmer didn't fare much better. The fielding error by second baseman Harold Castro spared Farmer's ERA a bit, but the righty was still very hittable in this one. He now has a 4.94 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 27.1 innings this season.