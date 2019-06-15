Farmer allowed three runs (one earned) over two innings in Friday's 13-4 loss to Cleveland. He struck out two and gave up four hits and a walk.

After Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter was blasted for eight runs in three innings of work, Farmer didn't fare much better. A fielding error by second baseman Harold Castro spared Farmer's ERA a bit, but the righty was still hittable in this one. Farmer has a 4.94 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 27.1 innings this season.