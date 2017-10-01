Tigers' Buck Farmer: Bounces back with victory Saturday
Farmer (5-5) claimed the victory against the Twins on Saturday, allowing just one run on four hits and four walks across five innings of work. He struck out three.
It wasn't a spectacular outing, but the right-hander managed to limit the damage to just one run notched in the bottom of the first -- a bases-loaded walk, no less. All in all, 2017 was a shaky season for Farmer, as his ERA and WHIP now sit at 6.75 and 1.56, respectively. Given the dearth of options ready for the majors heading into next season, however, the 26-year-old will likely get a fair shake at landing one of the final spots in Detroit's 2018 rotation if he can show some improvement during spring training.
