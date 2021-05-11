site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Clears waivers
RotoWire Staff
Farmer cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
Farmer was designated for assignment Friday. It's no surprise he passed through waivers unclaimed, as he owns a 12.66 ERa and 2.25 WHIP through 10.2 innings this season.
