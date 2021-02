Farmer is one of several options to close out games for the Tigers to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Farmer has been a steady if not spectacular bullpen option for the Tigers, recording a 3.74 ERA across the past two seasons. He's ostensibly a potential closer for new manager A.J. Hinch, but the more likely scenario is that he settles into a more familiar setup role in front of someone like Gregory Soto or Bryan Garcia.