Tigers' Buck Farmer: Exits Monday's game early
Farmer left Monday's game against the Indians with what appeared to be a leg injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Farmer landed awkwardly on his leg shortly after entering the game. Although he managed to stay in for a bit after he seemed to hurt himself, the Tigers opted to err on the side of caution with the righty. More specific information regarding Farmer's status should be available soon.
