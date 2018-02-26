Farmer looks to be a longshot to make Detroit's starting rotation for the 2018 season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Farmer has just one minor-league option remaining after bouncing between the minors and big leagues throughout his short career. Although he finished last season as a member of the rotation, the Tigers have brought in Mike Fiers and Francisco Liriano during the offseason to bolster their pitching staff. The 27-year-old will need to show consistency and improved command if he has any shot of making the Opening Day roster. Farmer could also start the year in the bullpen if he fails to win a spot in the rotation.