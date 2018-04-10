Tigers' Buck Farmer: Hindered by hip spasm Monday
Farmer exited Monday's game against the Indians after experiencing a left hip spasm.
At this point in time, the severity of Farmer's injury is unclear. Although it wouldn't be a surprise if the team held him out of a couple games, more details pertaining to his availability will likely be released in the near future.
