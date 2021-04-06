Farmer allowed three runs on a hit and three walks across 1.2 innings in Monday's 15-6 loss to the Twins. He struck out one.

No Detroit pitcher had much luck in the blowout loss, and Farmer served up a solo home run to Nelson Cruz as part of his rough outing. Through two appearances this season, the righty has allowed five earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work. Farmer should ultimately settle in as one of the Tigers' more reliable relief options, but he's unlikely to have a ton of fantasy appeal in his role.