Farmer allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out one.

Farmer allowed two home runs, and he now has a 30.86 ERA across 2.1 innings this spring. The righty is potentially in the mix to close, though he likely projects as more of a setup option, and a sluggish performance in the Grapefruit League won't help him move up the bullpen pecking order.