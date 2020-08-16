The Tigers are expected to activate Farmer (groin) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Sunday that Farmer has bounced back well since being placed on the IL on Aug. 10 with a strained left groin, so the reliever looks like he'll only be in line for a minimum stay on the shelf. Before getting shut down with the injury, Farmer had served as one of the top setup men for closer Joe Jimenez. Farmer has allowed two runs over 6.2 innings while collecting a win and four holds.