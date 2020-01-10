Tigers' Buck Farmer: Inks one-year deal with Detroit
Farmer signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract Friday with the Tigers, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Farmer took a major step forward in 2019 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB over 67.2 innings while recording 15 holds, leading to the raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old enters the 2020 campaign as one of the Tigers' top bullpen arms.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...