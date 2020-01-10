Play

Farmer signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract Friday with the Tigers, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Farmer took a major step forward in 2019 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB over 67.2 innings while recording 15 holds, leading to the raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old enters the 2020 campaign as one of the Tigers' top bullpen arms.

