Tigers' Buck Farmer: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss
Farmer (4-4) allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits while striking out three batters through just 2.2 innings to take the loss against Oakland on Monday.
This checked out as a favorable matchup, so Farmer's early exit was disappointing. He's now allowed 32 runs through 25 innings over his past seven starts, so with his final two starts projected to be against Minnesota, Farmer is probably best viewed as a desperation fantasy option in most settings.
More News
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Fans seven in loss to Indians•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Fires five strong innings in Friday victory•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Earns another start•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Earns third victory of Saturday•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Will make major league start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Optioned after Sunday's game•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...