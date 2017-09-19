Farmer (4-4) allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits while striking out three batters through just 2.2 innings to take the loss against Oakland on Monday.

This checked out as a favorable matchup, so Farmer's early exit was disappointing. He's now allowed 32 runs through 25 innings over his past seven starts, so with his final two starts projected to be against Minnesota, Farmer is probably best viewed as a desperation fantasy option in most settings.