Farmer did not allow a run across his four Grapefruit League innings while striking out five.

Farmer is expected to pitch the eighth inning when the regular season is able to begin, and he looked the part of a trusted reliever during spring training. Joe Jimenez has proven to be a bit shaky in the closer's role, so it's not unrealistic to think Farmer could overtake him at some point depending on how the two perform.

