Tigers' Buck Farmer: Looks sharp in spring
Farmer did not allow a run across his four Grapefruit League innings while striking out five.
Farmer is expected to pitch the eighth inning when the regular season is able to begin, and he looked the part of a trusted reliever during spring training. Joe Jimenez has proven to be a bit shaky in the closer's role, so it's not unrealistic to think Farmer could overtake him at some point depending on how the two perform.
More News
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Seems destined for eighth inning•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Inks one-year deal with Detroit•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Returns to mound Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Exits early Monday•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Allows three runs in relief•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Opening Saturday's contest•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...