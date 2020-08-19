Farmer (groin) threw a 15-pitch simulated game Wednesday and could be activated Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Farmer has progressed smoothly in his recovery since being placed on the 10-day injured list, and his successful sim game was likely the final test prior to rejoining the active roster. Once he returns to action, he should resume his role as one of the top setup men in the Tigers' bullpen. The right-hander posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 6.1 innings to begin the season.