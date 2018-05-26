Farmer (1-3) grabbed the win Friday against the White Sox by tossing a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts.

Farmer needed just nine pitches to retire Chicago in order in the top of the eighth inning, then became the pitcher of record when the Tigers went ahead in the bottom of the inning with three runs. The 27-year-old has been struggling lately, so it was nice to see him rebound, though he still has an unsightly 5.32 ERA for the season and will need to string together more outings like this one to show he's turned a corner.