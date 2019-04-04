Farmer (1-0) retired two batters, both by strikeout, and earned the win in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd was brilliant, striking out 13 and allowing just one run through 6.1 innings, but the Tigers turned to Farmer to finish off the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1. He vultured the win when Detroit pulled ahead in the top of the eighth. After flopping as a starter at the MLB level in 2017, Farmer worked almost entirely out of relief last season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 69.1 innings. The 28-year-old should continue working in middle relief for the Tigers, which gives him limited fantasy utility.