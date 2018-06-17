Farmer (3-3) was the winning pitcher Saturday against the White Sox, working around a hit and two walks to toss a scoreless inning of relief.

Farmer made the seventh inning interesting, walking two batters with two outs to load the bases before getting the dangerous Jose Abreu to ground out. The 27-year-old now has a 5.51 ERA and 1.81 WHIP, and has simply been allowing too many baserunners to be a consistent option for the Tigers.