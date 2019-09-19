Play

Farmer (chest) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland.

Farmer left Monday's game against the Orioles due to an accelerated heartbeat and dizziness, so it was good to see the righty put the scare behind him and return to the mound in fairly short order. The Tigers may monitor Farmer more closely over the final 11 games of the season, but it appears he should be able to resume his normal relief role to close out the year.

