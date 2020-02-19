Farmer will likely work in an eighth inning setup role in front of closer Joe Jimenez this year, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Farmer had his best professional season in 2019, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB over 67.2 innings, while recording 15 holds. By the end of the year, the righty had seemingly settled in as the team's setup man, and he appears to have that role secure heading into 2020. Jimenez is a volatile closer, so Farmer is worth keeping an eye on if the former falters.