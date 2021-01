Farmer and the Tigers agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.85 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Farmer posted his second straight season of competent relief work in 2020, following up his 3.72 ERA from the previous season with a 3.80 mark over 21.1 innings. A big drop in his strikeout rate from 25.3 percent to 15.7 percent casts some doubt on his ability to repeat that number in 2021, however.