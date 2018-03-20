Tigers' Buck Farmer: Staking claim to bullpen job
Farmer has tossed nine scoreless innings in spring training and has allowed four hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters.
Farmer initially reported to camp with the intent to compete for a rotation spot, but it wasn't long before the Tigers moved him to the bullpen. He has responded well to the demotion and has emerged as one of the Tigers' most electrifying arms in camp, with manager Ron Gardenhire relaying that Farmer is sporting a fastball clocked around 95-to-96 miles per hour and displaying a sharp breaking ball, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Given the dearth of power arms in the Detroit bullpen, Farmer looks in good position not only to make the Opening Day roster, but to also challenge for a key setup role in front of closer Shane Greene.
