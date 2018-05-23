Tigers' Buck Farmer: Struggles again in relief Tuesday
Farmer pitched two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out four.
Farmer exhibited his swing-and-miss stuff with the four strikeouts, though he also showed once again that he's often prone to giving up hits and runs in bunches. The 27-year-old has 27 strikeouts in 22.2 innings this season, but he's also allowed runs in three straight appearances to bump his ERA up to 5.56, which has him mostly off the fantasy radar at the moment.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart