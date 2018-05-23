Farmer pitched two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out four.

Farmer exhibited his swing-and-miss stuff with the four strikeouts, though he also showed once again that he's often prone to giving up hits and runs in bunches. The 27-year-old has 27 strikeouts in 22.2 innings this season, but he's also allowed runs in three straight appearances to bump his ERA up to 5.56, which has him mostly off the fantasy radar at the moment.