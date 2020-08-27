Farmer allowed three earned runs on four hits in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Farmer entered in a non-save situation with the Tigers up 7-3, but he quickly got into trouble, starting the frame by allowing four straight hits. He almost gave up a go-ahead home run on a fifth straight hit, but Anthony Rizzo's deep fly was caught right in front of the center field wall. Farmer wiggled out of the jam from there, retiring Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber to end the game. It was notable that Farmer was used in the ninth while struggling closer Joe Jimenez appeared in the sixth, and Farmer, Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero are expected to split save chances going forward based on matchups, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.