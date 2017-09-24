Tigers' Buck Farmer: Struggles continue Sunday
Farmer (4-5) took the loss in Sunday's game against the Twins. He allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.
Following Sunday's ugly performance, Farmer has now allowed 13 earned runs over his previous three starts. The 26-year-old got off to a strong start with the Tigers this season -- tossing 13 scoreless innings in his first two outings -- but has now failed to record a quality start in each of his past eight appearances. He lines up for another start against the Twins on Saturday, but should be kept out of fantasy lineups for the remainder of the season.
