Farmer allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just a single batter in Friday's 17-13, 11-inning win over the Pirates.

Like a number of pitchers in this wild game, Farmer was hit hard. The righty entered the contest having allowed just one walk and no hits across his first five innings pitched this season, so it's probably best to just chalk up the rough appearance as an off night. Farmer should bounce back and continue to serve as a fairly reliable option for the Tigers in a setup role ahead of Joe Jimenez, who also struggled Friday and blew his first save of the season by allowing three runs in the ninth.