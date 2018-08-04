Tigers' Buck Farmer: Takes loss Friday
Farmer (3-4) took the loss in Friday's 1-0 decision against the Athletics, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.
Farmer had zero margin for error when he entered a 0-0 game in the bottom of the 12th inning. He made quick work of things there, but the 13th proved unlucky. Farmer allowed a leadoff walk before retiring the next two hitters. However, the third out proved elusive, as he gave up back-to-back singles, with the second one bringing home the winning run. Farmer has a mediocre 4.88 ERA this season, but he will likely continue working in long relief for the rebuilding Tigers.
