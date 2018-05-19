Tigers' Buck Farmer: Takes loss Friday
Farmer (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Mariners, walking two batters who would come around to score after Farmer was pulled.
Farmer relieved Detroit starter Michael Fulmer with one out in the seventh inning and a runner on first with the Tigers up 4-2. Farmer walked Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia on five pitches each to load the bases before getting the hook. Each batter scored as the Mariners rallied for five runs in the inning. Farmer now has a 4.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP after the tough outing.
