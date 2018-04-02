Tigers' Buck Farmer: Takes loss Sunday
Farmer (0-1) was tagged with the loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and a walk over two innings of work.
Farmer entered the game in the fourth inning and got off to a great start by striking out the side. However, he struggled mightily in the fifth inning, with the big blow a two-run home run by David Freese. Farmer has an electric fastball, but to this point in his career, he hasn't found much success at the MLB level. He should continue to get opportunities with the Tigers in a rebuilding mode, though he could also get sent to Triple-A at some point to stretch out as a starter.
