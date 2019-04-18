Tigers' Buck Farmer: Takes loss
Farmer (1-1) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, as he allowed one run on three hits and a walk, while retiring just two batters.
Farmer started off the top of the 10th inning by allowing a double and two singles. He was able to minimize the damage some by inducing a double play, but the 28-year-old still took the loss when the Tigers failed to score in the bottom half of the inning. Despite the hiccup, Farmer still has a solid 1.69 ERA across his first 5.1 innings of work this season.
