Farmer was scratched at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and will be called up to start Saturday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Farmer posted a brutal 6.62 ERA and served up five homers over a four-start stint in the majors earlier this season. He has been consistently solid for Triple-A Toledo, though, as he owns a 3.93 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 123.2 innings. Rather than move Drew VerHagen out of the bullpen for a spot start, Farmer will get the call. Don't expect an official move until late Friday or Saturday, though, as the Tigers will want to keep their bullpen as stacked as possible until then.