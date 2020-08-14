site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Buck Farmer: To resume throwing Saturday
Farmer (groin) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Farmer landed on the injured list with a left groin strain Monday. The fact that he'll resume throwing within a week is certainly good news, though it's not yet clear when he's expected to return.
