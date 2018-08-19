Farmer started Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins and did not factor into the decision, as he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was originally believed that Jacob Turner would get the call from Triple-A to start for the Tigers, but manager Ron Gardenhire decided to go with Farmer instead. The 27-year-old hadn't thrown more than three innings or 49 pitches in a game this season, so he wasn't expected to last too long Sunday. Farmer departed with two runners on base after tossing 41 pitches, and he figures to slide back into a middle relief role moving forward.