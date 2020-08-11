Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cron left Monday's game against the White Sox with the injury, and it was evidently severe enough for him to be forced to sit for at least 10 days. His expected return date has not yet been announced. The cleanup hitter's absence will be a blow to a surprisingly competitive Tigers team, as he owned a strong .894 OPS despite a low .190 batting average. Willi Castro was recalled in a corresponding move.