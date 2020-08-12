Cron acknowledged Tuesday that he'll eventually require surgery on his sprained left knee, but he remains hopeful to play again this season before undergoing a procedure in the winter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. "[Surgery] has been discussed...We're gonna try to do as best we can to give it enough support to maybe finish the year. It's one of those things where something is gonna have to get done eventually, from the opinions I've gotten so far."

Cron sprained his knee in Monday's game against the White Sox and was placed on the 10-day injured list a day later. The 30-year-old is without a clear timeline to return, but based on his description of the injury, he seems likely to be sidelined more than the minimum 10 days even if he puts off surgery until the offseason. He's currently donning a brace on the knee in an attempt to strengthen his ligament enough to resume on-field activities, so until he's able to do that, the Tigers likely won't hone in on a target date for him to come off the IL. Jeimer Candelario is expected to serve as the Tigers' primary first baseman while Cron is sidelined.