Coshow signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Coshow missed the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he'll sign a minor-league contract with Detroit heading into spring training. The right-hander spent the first seven seasons of his career in the Yankees organization, and he recorded a 5.28 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 15.1 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2019. Assuming he's fully healthy, Coshow will attempt to make his major-league debut at some point during the 2021 campaign.