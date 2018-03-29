Thielbar has been reassigned to minor-league camp.

Thielbar will serve as organizational pitching depth for the Tigers this season after failing to secure a spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015, spending the previous two seasons with the Saint Paul Knights of the Independent League (2.18 ERA across 91 innings).

