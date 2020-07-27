Maybin (lower body) is back in the lineup Monday against the Royals, batting sixth and playing right field
Maybin left Saturday's game with a lower-body cramp and didn't start Sunday's contest, though he did appear off the bench. He'll return to his regular role Monday and is still in search of his first hit of the season.
