Maybin left Saturday's game against the Reds with a lower-body cramp.
Maybin had gone 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before getting replaced by Victor Reyes. The Tigers' description of the injury didn't make it sound too serious, but it remains to be seen whether or not the veteran will miss any time.
