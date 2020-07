Maybin is being placed on the injured list after straining his right quadriceps while legging out an infield single in Friday's loss to the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Maybin's leadoff single in the ninth came at the expense of suffering a quad injury that will keep him sidelined for at least 10 days. The veteran outfielder has recorded three hits in 14 at-bats. Victor Reyes will likely see a bump in playing time in Maybin's absence.