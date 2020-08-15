Maybin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run as the Tigers fell to the Indians 10-5 Friday evening.

Although Maybin's home run had very little significance in terms of the game's outcome, it was nice to see veteran outfield send one over fence the day he was activated from the IL. Maybin, surprisingly, had a relatively productive season in limited action for the Yankees in 2019 and should receive a fair amount of playing time in right field as one of the more experienced field players on the Tigers' roster.