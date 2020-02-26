Tigers' Cameron Maybin: Leading off early in ST
Maybin has led off in his two spring training games thus far with the Tigers, going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts.
The Tigers have brought in several competent veterans on one-year deals, Maybin among them. He was excellent in limited time with the Yankees last season, slashing .285/.364/.494 with 11 home runs and eight steals in 269 plate appearances (1.6 fWAR). If he leads off for the Tigers all season, Maybin is a sneaky candidate to go 15/15 or perhaps even 20/20, but the only times he has topped 400 plate appearances in the last five years were 2017 (450) and 2015 (555).
