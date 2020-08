Maybin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

It's mostly been a struggle for Maybin at the plate this season but he bust out for his first multi-hit effort of August, raising his batting average to .256 in the process. The veteran outfielder has been jockeying with Victor Reyes and Christin Stewart for playing time, so a few more performances like this one could help Maybin get into the lineup more often.