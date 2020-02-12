Maybin agreed Wednesday with the Tigers on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers are expected to announce Maybin's signing within the next few days, as the team will still have to remove a player from the 40-man roster to open up a spot for the veteran. Once his deal is official, Maybin will kick off his third stint with the Tigers, who drafted him in 2005 and later acquired him in November 2016 in a trade with Atlanta. Maybin finished the past season with the Yankees, slashing .285/.364/.494 with a career-high 11 home runs to go with nine steals across 269 plate appearances. He'll likely compete with Victor Reyes and Jorge Bonifacio for the top job in right field, and he could also serve as a short-side platoon mate for Christin Stewart in left field.