Maybin is starting in right field and batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

This will be Maybin's first game action since Thursday, as the Tigers have rolled with some combination of Victor Reyes, Jorge Bonifacio and Christin Stewart in the corner outfield spots recently. Detroit is just 11-16 overall and 2-8 in its last 10 games, so the team may opt to take a longer look at some younger players, which doesn't bode well for the 33-year-old Maybin's outlook.